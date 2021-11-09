Search

09/11/2021

Laois village needs further track for cycling school children

Laois village needs further track for cycling school children

Roundabout that serves village school

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

An additional cycle track is needed in Ballylinan to add to the new cycle track at the local school.

Cllr Aisling Moran, Fine Gael, made the appeal to Laois County Council in a motion tabled at the recent Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting.

Her motion called on the local authority to examine safety measures in Ballylinan to make it safe for children to walk and cycle to school in mornings and evenings.

Philip McVeigh, Senior Executive Engineer, outlined actions taken in his reply.

“Laois County Council has recently installed a new cycle track from the roundabout on the Rahin Road to the roundabout at the national school.  Additional signage for the cycle track and parking restrictions during school drop off /collection times will be installed (along with some additional bollards) in the coming weeks,” he said.

Cllr Moran welcomed the completed work but called for a further stretch of cycle track from the church at the turnoff for the Rahin Road. She said children are cycling along a footpath.

She also suggested a 3D pedestrian crossing in the vicinity.

She added that a developer who is hoping to build houses may construct a road that would allow the children to cycle directly to school.

Recruitment 'blocks' Portlaoise hospital providing vital insulin diabetes service

Patients who can't travel or pay for care left in limbo

Laois council 'owns' roads in estates on Carlow border

'Cop on' inspectors says Laois Offaly TD who claims farmers suffering mental health suffering due to spot checks

Minister called to review inspections

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media