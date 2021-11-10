Rehab cash sought for damaged Laois bridge

Cllr Padraig Fleming
Money has been sought for a damaged bridge in Luggacurren, a Laois County Council engineer has confirmed.
Cllr Padraig Fleming, Fianna Fáil, had called on Laois County Council to outline the plans for repairs to be carried out at the bridge at Clopook.
Philip McVeigh, Senior Executive Engineer, replied at the Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting.
“Laois County Council has inspected this bridge. The parapet wall on one side of this bridge has been damaged. We have included this bridge in our funding application for 2022 Bridge Rehabilitation works,” he said.
“I hope you get the money for it,” added Cllr Fleming.
