09/11/2021

Speed sending cars into ditches at busy Portarlington to Portlaoise road

Speed sending cars into ditches at busy Portarlington to Portlaoise road

Scenic Laois junction not so safe says councillor

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Speed is sending cars into ditches at a scenic crossroads on the busy Portlaoise to Portarlington road, according to a councillor who has called for action to slow traffic.

Cllr PJ Kelly, Fine Gael, highlighted the hazard at the recent Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting.

He called on Laois County Council to install signs at the crossroads, known as Alley Cross on the Heath/Coolbanagher Road. 

“Speed seems to be the main factor on this stretch of road where vehicles are going out of control into ditches and fencing,” said Cllr Kelly.

Philip McVeigh, Senior Executive Engineer, committed to action.

“Laois County Council has inspected this location at the crossroads on the R419.  Additional signage will be installed on the approaches to this crossroads,” he said.

Cllr Kelly welcomed the commitment.

   

