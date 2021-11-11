Search

11/11/2021

Child disability check waiting list in Laois Offaly halves but still nearly 200 in queue

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

The number of children waiting for a disability assessment required before they can have their needs met has halved in Laois and Offaly but more resources needed to bring it down further according to Fianna Fáil TD for Laois-Offaly, Barry Cowen.

Dep Cowen called for increased resources to reduce the waiting times for Assessments of Need under the Disability Act 2005.

“The latest figures provided to me from the HSE revealed that at the end of June last year 410 children were awaiting an Assessment of Need appointment across Laois and Offaly. The figure, as of September 2021, now stands at 192.

"While the decrease in the number of those waiting is most welcome, it is entirely unacceptable that any child would have to wait for an assessment of need. We all know how important early diagnosis and intervention is when supporting a child who may require additional supports.

"I am calling for more staff to be employed and more resources to be provided in order to have an actual and tangible effect on decreasing the waiting times” concluded Deputy Cowen.

