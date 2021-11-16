Search

16/11/2021

Owner will have to cut hedge says Laois council

Laois County Council HQ Portlaoise

County Hall Portlaoise

A vandalised fence in Graiguecullen has to be fixed by its owner as it is private property, according to Laois County Council.

Cllr Aisling Moran, Fine Gael, called on the council to repair the bridge on the Sleaty Road as it has been vandalised again.

Philip McVeigh, Senior Executive Engineer, said the site has been inspected.

“It is the fence adjoining the  bridge that has been damaged.  As the property is in private ownership it is the responsibility of the property owner to repair the fence,” he said.

The issue was raised in a motion at the October meeting of Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District county councillors.

