Search

19/11/2021

Progess made on extension to Laois school says Laois Minister

Progess made on extension to Laois school says Laois Minister

Castletown Junior Infant class 2021/2

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Children, staff and parents in the Castletown area could be looking forward to improved and bigger facilities in the not to distanced future with confirmation that further progress has been made getting the green light for an extension.

Laois Offaly TD and Minister of State at the Department of Finance Seán Fleming says there the plan for major school extension for Castletown Primary School has advanced.

"The detailed plans and drawings have been finalised and the application for planning permission will be submitted to Laois County Council in the next few days.

"This development will consist of two special education classrooms, a revised soft play area, new car parking area, new pedestrian entrance and a bus set down area.

"I am pleased to confirm that funding has already been provided by the Government for this project.

"I look forward to planning permission being granted as soon as possible, so that the project can proceed to tender and construction stages as early as possible.

"Finally, I specially want to thank the Principal and all the staff in the school, the Board of Management, parents and pupils for their commitment to this project, without whom this would not proceed," said a statement.

The work will involve the creation of extra classrooms for special needs education.

Just over 100 boys and girls were enrolled at the Laois school at the end of 2021.

Windfarm on Laois Kildare border turned down on appeal from firm that wants to build bigger one near Mountmellick

The Skatcraft company owned by Norway wants has appealed refusal for a bigger farm in Laois

Laois youthwork group wins LGBTI+ grant of over €46,000

 

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media