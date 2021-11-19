Progess made on extension to Laois school says Laois Minister

Children, staff and parents in the Castletown area could be looking forward to improved and bigger facilities in the not to distanced future with confirmation that further progress has been made getting the green light for an extension.

Laois Offaly TD and Minister of State at the Department of Finance Seán Fleming says there the plan for major school extension for Castletown Primary School has advanced.

"The detailed plans and drawings have been finalised and the application for planning permission will be submitted to Laois County Council in the next few days.

"This development will consist of two special education classrooms, a revised soft play area, new car parking area, new pedestrian entrance and a bus set down area.

"I am pleased to confirm that funding has already been provided by the Government for this project.

"I look forward to planning permission being granted as soon as possible, so that the project can proceed to tender and construction stages as early as possible.

"Finally, I specially want to thank the Principal and all the staff in the school, the Board of Management, parents and pupils for their commitment to this project, without whom this would not proceed," said a statement.

The work will involve the creation of extra classrooms for special needs education.

Just over 100 boys and girls were enrolled at the Laois school at the end of 2021.