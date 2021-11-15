Laois youthwork group wins LGBTI+ grant of over €46,000

A Laois group working to improve the lives of young people has been awarded a grant for their work to support the LGBTI+ community.

Based in Portlaoise, Youth Work Ireland Laois is the only fully integrated Youth Service in Laois.

They deliver quality programmes and projects to socially disadvantaged and universal young people living or attending school in the county. YWI Laois also gives supports and training to youth clubs and groups, and offer services and development opportunities for people aged 10 to 25.

They have just been awarded €46,475 funding under the 2021 LGBTI+ Community Services Funding Call.

Sean Fleming TD, Minister of State at the Department of Finance was pleased to confirm the funding on Monday, November 15.

"The National LGBTI+ Inclusion Strategy 2019-2021 adopted by Government and launched in November 2019 is based on providing a vision of an Ireland where members of the LGBTI+ community are visible and included, treated equally, healthy, and safe and supported.

"I would like to congratulate Youth Work Ireland Laois on their successful application and their great work in our local communities," Minister Fleming said.