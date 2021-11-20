'Fantastic flat out' work to deliver 'perfect roads' in Laois town centre claims Laois Minister

Minister of State Sean Fleming praises Laois County Council
Road surfacing work on the biggest town in south Laois has come in for high praise from Laois Offaly TD Séan Fleming.
The Minister of State at the Department of Finance visited the town on Friday, November 19 to see the work for himself.
"There is fantastic work being done here in Rathdowney. Laois County Council have great work going on and the contractors are flat out.
"They have improved the quality of the streets right around the centre of Rathdowney and it is good that this job is going to be completed in the coming days and we will have perfect road surfaces in the centre of Rathdowney from next week onwards," he said in the town.
