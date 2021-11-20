Search

20/11/2021

ESB insists it does deliver street light connections on time in Laois

Street lights a bone of contention among Laois public representatives

Conor Ganly

The ESB has defended its record of deliver in Laois after public representatives challenged the State electricity company's record on street lights.

Councillors in the Portarlington / Graiguecullen and Borris-in-Ossory / Mountmellick Municipal Districts were stinging in the criticism of the company owned by taxpayers.

The councillors alleged long delays in connecting new street lights and other infrastructure such as pedestrian crossings. Portarlington and Mountrath were the two towns listed.

The Leinster Express contacted the state company.

" ESB Networks connections in relation to street lights – as with other electricity connections – generally require a lead-in time of 12 weeks. These works are often expedited where possible," it said.

It outlined the situation in Mountrath and other parts of south Laois which are maintained by teams based in Roscrea.

"ESB Networks received a public lighting connection application on the 14th October for the link road in Mountrath and it was quoted for on the October 21.  However, no payment for the connection has been received to date.

"We have received three certificates for public lighting connections (in Coolrain, Mountrath and Borris in Ossory areas) in the past year. All were connected within nine days of receiving the certification. There are no other outstanding public lighting connection works waiting for us to progress in this area of the county," said the firm.

The company also commented  on the situation in Portarlington.

"Our supervisors and manager are in liaison with Laois Count Council's lighting contractor who inform us we have no outstanding public lighting works in Portarlington. There are two pedestrian lighting connections outstanding and Laois Co Co’s Electrical certification was registered against this connection November 17 2021. These should be connected by early next week.

"ESB Networks connected the Barrow Bridge Street lighting in Portarlington on schedule in 2020, but we understand there may have been a delay on the part of the contractor working on behalf of Laois and Offaly Co Councils to complete the necessary works to switch them on," said the firm.

Not 'rocket science' for ESB to connect power to new Laois street lights

Laois councillors take power company to task over delays

Book of Genesis invoked on issue of street lighting in Laois town

