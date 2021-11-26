Search

26 Nov 2021

Job Club strikes loom in Laois and Offaly over Government cut

Industrial action in December

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Job Club employees in Laois and Offaly are set to strike in over Government decision to termiate contracts it has with local community companies to provide the employment services.

SIPTU says its members providing Local Employment Services (LES) in have served notice of industrial action, which will commence on Monday,  December 6, in a dispute resulting from the government terminating its contract with the local community sector companies who employ them.

SIPTU Public Administration and Community Division Organiser, Adrian Kane, said: “Our members have today (Thursday, 25th November) served notice of industrial action on the  Portarlington Community Development Association and Offaly Local Development Company.

“They will conduct a work stoppage initially on Monday, 6th December and Tuesday 7th December. This will be followed by a three-day work stoppage the following week and a four-day work stoppage the week after that.

“Our members have been forced to take this action after receiving redundancy notices due to a government decision to implement a tendering process for the provision of LES in this area which was impossible for their community based not-for-profit employers to win.

“This is despite these companies and our members having provided a successful service to their local community for decades. It is a disgrace that the Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys, has proceeded with this tendering process despite an active union campaign to highlight that it is clearly designed to transfer the provision of social services to for-profit providers.

“We are calling on the Minister to instruct her officials in the Department of Social Protection to put concrete proposals on the table to deal with job losses in the sector that have resulted from round one of this tendering process and to halt it before it moves onto round two.”

He concluded: “Our members involved in this dispute have shown great resolve in the most difficult of circumstances. They have provided a public service for many years and to be treated in the manner they have been by the Government is completely unacceptable. They will continue to receive the support from their colleagues employed across the country in LES and Job Clubs.”  

Portarlington Job Club says it offers personal counselling, a drop-in service, CV preparation, and formal training to help job seekers enter or re-enter the workforce. it says Jobseekers can use the Job Club program to take constructive actions toward achieving their career goals and to investigate and follow up on job opportunities.

It is claimed that job clubs give an active, practical, and partaking environment.

