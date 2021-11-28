Laois Lions Club members to walk alone for December fundraiser

The members of a Laois Lions Club are each taking it upon themselves to do a Members Solitary Walk in December so they can continue to support people in need while staying safe from Covid-19.

Portarlington Lions Club members are planning to each walk 20km between Saturday December 11 and Friday December 17.

Karen Dunne is club president.

"It allows us try raise funds without the worry of groups in a limited time frame. Each club funds itself and this last 20 months has left us with no fundraisers due to restrictions.

"As a small club we've helped many people and many causes in the past, and we're asking that you donate to a member as part of our Christmas appeal," the club says.

The appeal starts on Saturday 11th at 10am with bucket collections outside the Credit union and at club member Brian Whelan Electrical on Main Street.

"Our members then have the following week to complete their 20k. We can only help those who need help if the money is available and we appeal in these difficult times to help us help others. 100% of monies raised is used in our community," Ms Dunne said.

The club is ready to support anyone needing help to put food on the table this Christmas.

"If anyone needs a food voucher, all requests need to reach us by Friday Dec 17,"

People can message them from their Facebook page or leave a letter in at Brian Whelans electrical, or to their box at the credit union.