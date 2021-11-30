Search

30 Nov 2021

Laois crematorium planned by businessman

Laois crematorium a possibility as money granted for Columbarium Wall

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

Laois may have its own crematorium in the coming years, while the county has just been approved funding to build its first Columarium Wall to store urns containing ashes.

A private individual wants to built the county's first crematorium.

This has been confirmed by Director of Services Donal Brennan, speaking at the November council meeting.

"I had an approach by a private individual, a businessman, in the past month looking to investigate the possibility. I pointed him in the right direction to research it further. Obviously I wish the person all the best in their researches," he said.

Laois County Council has allocated €60,000 of its budget next year to build a Columbarium Wall at Portlaoise cemetery, to serve the entire county for those who wish to inter the cremated remains of loved ones.

The project is expected to go to tender for construction in Spring.

The council plans to spend €500,000 on planning a future Portlaoise cemetery over the coming three years.

It will also spend €280,000 setting out new burial plots in its Laois cemeteries.

The spending is part of the council's €145 million capital programme 2022 - 24, approved this November by councillors. 

