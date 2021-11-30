Search

30 Nov 2021

New Laois councillor wants county hall 'cleaned down'

Cllr PJ Kelly at County Hall after his first in-person full council meeting on November 29. Photo: Lynda Kiernan

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

A recently appointed Laois county councillor is calling for County Hall to clean up its exterior.

Cllr PJ Kelly from Ballybrittas was co-opted last April to replace his Fine Gael colleague Tom Mulhall who retired early on health grounds.

However thanks to Covid-19 restrictions, he did not attend Aras an Chontae in Portlaoise until November, and his first motion tabled there is a suggestion that they clean up the exterior.

"A person had said it to me, and it would be nice to have it tidied up for Christmas. This is my first full meeting in the county hall," he noted.

Cllr Paschal McEvoy seconded.

"It's a good motion, it needs to be done," he said.

In reply, Laois County Council said that in 2021, a trial piece of the concrete modern building was cleaned with a range of techniques. Pending a future tender, the works will indeed be completed.

The full council monthly meetings were held in Dunamase Arts Centre for social distancing reasons over the past year. The meetings will continue to be a hybrid of remote and physical meetings in council chambers. 









