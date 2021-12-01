Search

01 Dec 2021

Half Laois road dark the other half lit - light could soon brighten the whole lot

ESB delivery time questioned

Failure to address street lighting repairs 'tip of the iceberg'- Durkan

Road in growing Laois village could soon by lit up

A whole road in Ballylinan that has been waiting years for all its street lights could soon be illuminated, Laois County Council has confirmed.

Action on the Rahin Road was confirmed to Cllr Aisling Moran when she raised the issue at a recent meeting with council officials.

“Half the Rahin Road has lighting and the other half is in darkness,” claimed the councillor 

Philip McVeigh, Senior Executive Engineer, replied that the Council had obtained a quotation from our Lighting Contractor for the installation of new public lighting outside these houses.  He told the meeting held in November that the contractor has now been instructed to proceed and the civil works should commence on site in the next month.

Stunning Laois photograph in free RTÉ Weather 2022 calendar

Cllr Moran welcomed this but asked if a timeline could be obtained from the ESB as she was suspicious that the wait could go on even after the lamps are up.

Busy new road to Portlaoise Plaza still in the dark for walkers

“The council is great at getting the work done and then we are relying on the likes of the ESB,” she said.

Cllr Padraig Fleming, Fianna Fáil, said he was delighted that lights are on the way as he had raised the issue over a number of years.

The issue was discussed at the Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting.

