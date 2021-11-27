Busy new road to Portlaoise Plaza still in the dark for walkers

The winter nights are here again but a new road at Portlaoise is still in the dark for walkers.

Laois County Council invested millions to connect Portlaoise Plaza, a new Supermac's service station, to the town, via its Junction 17 business park.

It has become a popular exercise route for locals, however months since it was completed, the lights are not turned on.

Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald tabled a motion to the November meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District, asking the council to install lights on the road which leads to Clonminham Industrial Estate.

The council it turns out is waiting for the ESB to flick the switch.

"Laois County Council are awaiting ESB attendance onsite to energise the lighting installed at J17 National Enterprise Park. A recent update provided by ESB advised that the lighting would be energised before the end of November," the council reports.

Cllr Fitzgerald said she welcomed the news.

"It's really dark in the evenings. So many people use it for walking. We are waiting on the ESB, I hope they are true to their word. People are asking me why it is taking so long," she said.