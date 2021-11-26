Search

26 Nov 2021

Stunning Laois photograph in free RTÉ Weather 2022 calendar

Lynda Kiernan

A Laois photographer has got a special delivery from Met Éireann, their weather calendar featuring his own stunning photograph.

The RTÉ 2022 calendar is in the current issue of the RTÉ Guide, but Con Murphy from Portarlington got a personal copy from Met Éireann forecaster Nuala Carey, which he shared on social media.

"Thank you Nuala. Delighted to have this image in the OPW RTÉ weather calendar. My third time to be in this calendar. Must be some kind of record. Putting Portarlington and Derryounce on the map," he said.

His photograph of Derryounce Lakes in the snow won first prize in the Winter section of the RTÉ weather competition last January. 

See it below. 

"I am very proud of my town and the surrounding areas so I always try to showcase what beauty we have here in Portarlington on both the Offaly and Laois sides of the border. Derryounce has developed so much over the last few years so it is only fitting that it should feature in the calendar. It is just beautiful up there. I set out at the end of last year with a plan to capture something special up there which I hope I have," Con told the Leinster Express.

See more of his work on www.conmurphyphotography.ie and on his instagram and facebook pages @conmurphyphotography

