Portlaoise and Slieve Blooms getting Laois tourism infrastructure cash

All of the tourism capital spending by Laois Council Council for the next three years will go on Portlaoise and on the Slieve Bloom mountain bike trail.

There is just €0.8 million set aside for tourism infrastructure for county Laois.

Portlaoise is to get €575,000 in Destination Town funding, with €175,000 of that from the council's own budget, to be added to the €400,000 granted from Fáilte Ireland's fund.

The council will add another €230,000 to help complete Coillte's 100km Slieve Bloom Mountain Bike Trails project, raised from business development levies. The challenging off road bike trails which will meet across the mountains from Laois to Offaly, are also supported by Offaly County Council. They are expected to bring more adventure tourists to the region.

The cash was listed under Laois County Council's Indicative Capital Programme for 2022 - 2024, approved by councillor at their November meeting. In all the council intends to spend almost €146 million on various capital projects, with over half of it to be spent on social housing.