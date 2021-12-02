Prominant Portlaoise town centre €12 million redesign to start within months

A major redesign of Lyster Square in Portlaoise, which links the old and newer parts of the town, is soon to get underway.

Laois County Council will spend €12 million to completely redesign the square making it safer for pedestrians, with fewer parking spaces. It will also spend €750,000 of its own funds on the laneways connecting it to the town.

The first phase will start in 2022, Director of Services Simon Walton has confirmed.

"This money is from the Urban Regeneration fund, it will cost €9 million plus €3 million from the council.

We have met the Department to sign it off formally. Outdoor infrastructure is coming from the National Transport Authority. Members (councillors) have approved the part 8 planning for Lyster Square. The first area to be done is from the roundabout to the bus stop. It will start in the first half of 2022," he said.

Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald had requested the update.

"What is the timeframe? This has to be addressed," she said.

Cllr John Joe Fennelly said that "an accident is waiting to happen".

"It is very dangerous. I was parked there myself and people were crossing the road by SuperValu and it is very dangerous. I look forward to this work being complete," he said.