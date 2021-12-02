Search

02 Dec 2021

Prominant Portlaoise town centre €12 million redesign to start within months

Prominant Portlaoise town centre €12 million redesign to start within months

Vision of new Lyster Square.

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

A major redesign of Lyster Square in Portlaoise, which links the old and newer parts of the town, is soon to get underway.

Laois County Council will spend €12 million to completely redesign the square making it safer for pedestrians, with fewer parking spaces. It will also spend €750,000 of its own funds on the laneways connecting it to the town.

The first phase will start in 2022, Director of Services Simon Walton has confirmed.

Man fortunate gardaí there to help him after fall on roundabout in Laois

"This money is from the Urban Regeneration fund, it will cost €9 million plus €3 million from the council.

We have met the Department to sign it off formally. Outdoor infrastructure is coming from the National Transport Authority. Members (councillors) have approved the part 8 planning for Lyster Square. The first area to be done is from the roundabout to the bus stop. It will start in the first half of 2022," he said.

Portlaoise and Slieve Blooms getting Laois tourism infrastructure cash

Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald had requested the update.

"What is the timeframe? This has to be addressed," she said.

Cllr John Joe Fennelly said that "an accident is waiting to happen".

"It is very dangerous. I was parked there myself and people were crossing the road by SuperValu and it is very dangerous. I look forward to this work being complete," he said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media