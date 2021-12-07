Search

07 Dec 2021

Storm Barra: Tree down on busy Laois road

Photo taken on the Portarlington to Mountmellick road.

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

A tree fell and blocked a busy road in Laois this morning, as Storm Barra hits Ireland.

Portarlington Community Development Association posted this image and message on their social media account this Tuesday morning, December 7.

"Caution ..Tree down on Portarlington Road. Heading to Mountmellick. Just before the bridge. wouldn't see it until you're right on top of it. Could you post to warn people please? Just before the river sorry, not the bridge. Road is only partially blocked"

WATCH: Met Éireann tweet shows #STORMBARRA barrelling to Ireland

Storm Barra isn't leaving much to the imagination with Storm Red warnings issued for near hurricane winds and a deluge of rain. Watch the video below to see Met Éireann expects the track of the storm will be.

Laois County Fire & Rescue Service confirmed the blockage to the Leinster Express.

Portlaoise Fire crew attended the scene to clear the road.

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow Wind warning for Laois and the midlands, which is in place until 6pm on Wednesday.

Storm Barra Laois response - Severe Weather Team plans actions

