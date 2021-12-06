WATCH: Met Éireann tweet shows #STORMBARRA barrelling to Ireland

Storm Barra isn't leaving much to the imagination with Storm Red warnings issued for near hurricane winds and a deluge of rain. Watch the video below to see Met Éireann expects the track of the storm will be.
After a blustery day, #StormBarra will rapidly deepen this evening bringing very strong winds and heavy rain to Ireland tomorrow and Wednesday⚠️☔️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 6, 2021
Barra will gradually clear Ireland later on Wednesday and winds will slowly ease, with a more settled few days to end the week. pic.twitter.com/qJFzn8btKB
