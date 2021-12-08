Storm Barra: Over 100 homes in Laois town without electricity

Storm Barra - Met Éireann
Storm Barra hit Laois overnight, and over 100 homes in a Laois town will remain without electricity for all of this Wednesday, December 8.
ESB Networks has confirmed a power fault in Rathdowney, affecting 113 customers.
Power was lost at 9.32pm on Tuesday night, and is set to be restored at 7.45pm tonight.
"We apologise for the loss of supply. We are currently working to repair a fault affecting your premises and will restore power as quickly as possible," ESB Networks state.
A Status Yellow - Wind warning remains in place until 2pm today, for Laois, Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Wicklow and Connacht.
"Due to Storm Barra, northwest winds will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65 km/h and gusts of up to 100 km/h with localised stronger winds likely."
