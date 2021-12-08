Laois call for use of half price Youth Travel Cards on private buses

The National Transport Authority should extend the half price young adult travel card to private and coach operators, according to Laois/Offaly TD, Charlie Flanagan has called on the .

Speaking on the issue, Deputy Flanagan said that under Budget 2022, funding was secured to provide for the introduction of a youth travel card (YTC). He said it allows anybody aged 19 to 23 years to 50% discounted travel costs and to increase the level of 30% discount above the average current student discount.

He has seen evidence of the need to expand.

“As a rural TD I am acutely aware of the challenges facing young people in terms of rural transport. I recently tabled a Parliamentary Question requesting that the scope of eligibility for the young adult travel card scheme is expanded to include private bus and coach operators in order to avoid the exclusion of young persons living outside large urban areas in which public transport is not readily available.

"Many private bus and coach operators provide much needed reliable and efficient services across the constituency and should be included in the YTC Scheme.

"I am now calling on the National Transport Authority to take this under consideration when finalising the implementation of new fare structures for young adults," said the Fine Gael TD in a statement.

A total of €25 million was announced for youth travel cards in the Budget. They are due to come into operation in 2022.