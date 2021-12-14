'Panto' politics and a walk-out at Laois council December meeting

Christmas means panto time and the unlikely venue was Laois County Council chambers with drama, tension, interruptions and walk-outs at the December full council meeting.

Plans to live stream meetings will create “pantomimes” warns Cllr John King but there was already plenty of drama.

Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald said the conduct of councillors at the meeting was “absolutely scandalous”.

“If we had live streaming here today we’d all end up in court. It’s disgraceful. I’m actually embarrassed,” she said.

Cllr Paschal McEvoy had walked out in protest at suggestions made by another councillor inferring he was not working.

The high tension five hour meeting had begun with a statement by CEO John Mulholland strongly rejecting as inaccurate the comments made by Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley this week about his housing department taking a "hands off" approach to communicating with councillors. One councillor actually named a staff member, albeit speaking in defence of that person's work.

The CEO also had walked out of the meeting unexpectedly, when some councillors claimed breaches of planning at Eirgrid's sub station site in Ratheniska. He returned when the subject was changed.

It ended with another hot hour long discussion as the full cost of Portlaoise library's construction was confirmed. Read below.

The live streamed monthly meetings are being planned by Laois County Council next year once technology is in place to pause and edit them in real time, but there were accusations over the issue.

Fine Gael Cllr Aisling Moran told Director of Services Donal Brennan to “get the finger out” and start streaming live video from the council chamber, claiming it would not cost anything.

She provoked anger from Fianna Fáil councillors and demands to retract a statement after she questioned Cllr Paschal McEvoy on why he is against live streaming.

“What would your reason be for not wanting it live streamed? For people to see that you don’t do anything? If you’ve nothing to hide you’ve nothing to fear. Anyone who does have it has a reason,” she said.

Cllr McEvoy walked out of the meeting in protest.

The Cathaoirleach Cllr Conor Bergin told her her statement was out of order and said he was giving her an opportunity to withdraw it.

Cllr John Joe Fennelly ordered her to withdraw it.

“I’m here for 22 years I have nothing to hide to any of the general public. Absolutely nothing,” he said.

“The only reason that you wouldn’t want meetings live streamed is that you’re afraid you’re not doing anything. That was all I said,” Cllr Moran repeated.

Cllr Paddy Bracken said it was “shocking”.

“I’ve nothing to hide as a councillor and I’m elected the last 34 years. She’s making accusations there against the director and everyone. I’ve never heard anything like this today and if it was live streamed today there won’t be too many looking at it after today,” he said.

Cllr Padraig Fleming said it was “ a terrible slur”.

“I would not say that about any member here whatsoever. I heard you saying doing nothing and I was shocked. If any councillor made that accusation against any other councillor who has gone before the people, worked tremendously hard, in massive areas, consistently come in here and fight for people, I’m not accepting, I defend any councillor accused of doing nothing because any councillor works hard here.” he said.

Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald said the behaviour was “absolutely scandalous”.

“If we had live streaming here today we’d all end up in court. There’s staff being accused of not doing their job, councillors accused of doing nothing, and then we’re talking about live streaming? I don’t know how many pause buttons you’d want. I’m really disappointed in the conduct of councillors here today.

“The people that we are proud to put on a Laois jersey for and come in here to do the very best we can, instead of this constant badgering and arguing and talking over people and contradicting everyone. We all have our own opinion, but not to be at this carry-on, it’s disgraceful. I’m actually embarrassed today in this chamber,” she said.

Fine Gael Cllr John King agreed.

“We’ve councillors here today who mightn’t say anything at all but they are all tremendous workers. You’re in here because you're voted by the people. The concern I’d have if live stream came it would become a bit of a pantomime and then the greatest talkers would take the stage. Be calm and be thankful for what’s done this year,” he said.

The Cathaoirleach halted the meeting for 10 minutes, a rare occurance in the chambers. When it resumed, Cllr Moran apologised.

“If I said something to offend the Fianna Fáil group and Cllr McEvoy, I'm sorry,” she said.