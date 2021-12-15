Laws to be strengthened in Laois cemeteries but kerb ban 'never worked'

Bye-laws in council owned Laois cemeteries are going out for public consultation and being updated, but the strict laws on lawn cemeteries will not work, some councillors say.

The laws cover everything from monuments and columbarian walls to lawn cemeteries, playing games and dogs, with €75 fines if they are broken.

Newly added is a law that the name of the company or person(s) erecting any monument shall be clearly and permanently displayed on the monument.

In lawn cemeteries, Memorial flowers are permitted only when placed on the headstone beam, while planting of flowers or shrubs is not permitted.

Neither are kerbstones but this law has been broken already and it cannot be enforced now says Cllr Willie Aird.

"There will be huge problems with the kerbs. We had it in Portlaoise. There are kerbs now so it is no longer a lawn cemetery. It's very delicate telling someone you can't put kerbs," he said.

Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley said that lawn cemeteries never worked.

"I am on the Portlaoise cemetery committee and our chair Tommy Timmons does great work. I don't believe that lawn cemeteries ever worked. The bye-laws are fairly strong in it. We need to highlight that with the exception of guide dogs no other dogs are allowed. I propose an audit on the present cemetery capacity. What are the future plans?" she said.

Among the many laws, no riding bicycles, skateboards or playing games is allowed in cemeteries. No monument or item may be constructed on a grave without a certificate of permission and monuments must not exceed 1.2 metres in height unless specifically authorised. Railings, chains and wind chimes are not permissible on burial plots or Monuments.

Only human remains and cremated human remains can be interred.

The draft laws were approved by councillors at their December meeting, proposed by Cllr John King.

Donal Brennan is the Director of Services in charge of cemeteries.

"This is the first time we are going out to the public for their imput. This is to update our bye-laws to allow for better enforcement which is an issue at the moment," he said.