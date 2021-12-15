ESB rejects claims by Laois councillors of sub-station planning breaches

The ESB has rejected claims by Laois councillors at a council meeting that it is in breach of planning regulations.

The claims are regarding the Laois construction site of a new electrictity sub station in Coolnabacca near Stradbally.

Councillors had made their claims at the December meeting of Laois County Council. They say that there are 10 breaches to the planning conditions by Eirgrid / ESB. they say Eirgrid did not put a membrane around concrete structures.

They also say that there is no planning permission for two tanks containing 300,000 litres of oil, expressing fears that if there is a fire, the underground water source serving a wide area of Laois could be contaminated.

The ESB has responded to say their works are compliant with planning.

"ESB is carrying out the works at the site in compliance with planning, with all relevant documents being publicly available through Laois County Council. Planning enforcement is a matter for Laois County Council.

"At all times, ESB and Eirgrid have acted in good faith and have engaged fully with the community and sought to address any issues raised," an ESB spokesperson told the Leinster Express.

They gave a completion date.

"Works are ongoing at the site with final energisation of all elements to this project scheduled for 2025."

They describe why the substation and reinforced electricity lines are being built.

"The Laois/Kilkenny Reinforcement Project is a vital project in terms of strengthening the electricity network in Ireland, which is essential in order to facilitate the development of the county and wider region for the overall benefit of its communities.

"EirGrid proposed the project to address problems related to the quality of supply across Laois, Carlow, Kildare and Wicklow and a security of supply issue that affects County Kilkenny. These problems are caused by weaknesses and a lack of reliability on the transmission network across the region as a result of continued growth in demand for electricity. The problems are starting to become critical," the ESB spokesperson said.

