16 Dec 2021

Laois post office robbery investigation to feature on Crimecall

Crimecall presenter Sharon Ní Bheoláin

Lynda Kiernan

The unsolved attempted robbery of a Post Office in Laois is to be featured on RTÉ's Crimecall as Gardaí continue to seek information on it.

Garda Síochána Laois Offaly have issued an appeal for further information ahead of the broadcast next Monday night, December 20.

The incident took place at the Post Office in Mountmellick on July 15, 2021 at approximately 10am. A male entered the post office armed with what appeared to be a firearm and demanded cash.

"We are renewing our appeal regarding the attempted robbery of the Post Office in Mountmellick on the morning of the 15th July 2021. The footage will be available to view on #Crimecall on the 20th December 2021," a spokesperson said.

