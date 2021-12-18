Relay for Life Laois launched in aid of Irish Cancer Society

Laois has joined the Irish Cancer Society's annual Relay for Life fundraiser, with Emo Court as the stunning relay venue.

Relay For Life is the biggest cancer fundraising initiative in the world. It sees local communities coming together to celebrate cancer survivors, remember those lost and to fight back against cancer by raising awareness of the services provided by the Irish Cancer Society locally and nationally.

Relay for Life Laois will be hosted in the grounds of Emo Court House from 1pm on Saturday July 2022 to 1pm on Sunday 24.

The event runs for a full 24 hours, to acknowledge that "cancer does not sleep", with candles lighting a run route.

Everyone is welcome to come along and join in for a few minutes, hours or even to stay for the entire 24 hours.

It has been brought to Laois by Caroline O'Sullivan who was involved in the Kildare event for five years before she moved to Portarlington in Laois.

"Throughout the year the committee will be doing fundraisers like table quizes and selling candle bags. Then in July we make a track lined with the bags and stay awake for 24 hours for people to walk it," she explained to the Leinster Express.

"Relay is much more than a 24 hour fundraising event, it is an experience that gives hope and support to all who have been impacted by cancer. It is a celebration of solidarity.

"It will be coming to Laois for the first time in 2022 and we are inviting the people of Laois to get involved by registering a team. Anyone interested can enter teams; raising funds and awareness within their community for those impacted by cancer.

"Even a few hours can make an extraordinary impact on the lives of those impacted by cancer, and once you get involved, you’ll want to come back year after year. This event happens once a year and we ask for participants to join together for this fun and uplifting fundraiser.

Relay For Life begins with a Survivor’s Lap, where cancer survivors from the community are invited to take part wearing a purple t-shirt. They are celebrated as the VIPs who provide hope and inspiration to the whole community in the fight against cancer. They also celebrate caregivers, who give time, love, and support to their friends and family, facing cancer.

As darkness falls, the Candle of Hope Ceremony takes place to remember the people affected by cancer. Candle bags line the track, each dedicated to someone lost to cancer or in celebration of a Survivor.

Relay also helps the community fight back against cancer, by supporting people in local communities affected by cancer and by funding research and vital services such as Night Nursing and the Volunteer Driver service.

They fight back also by encouraging the community to make lifestyle choices that will reduce their risk of cancer.

To get involved or to find out more email laoisrelayforlife@gmail.com. You can also contact Caroline O’Sullivan on 087 4499903 or Alan Smith on 086 1222227 or check out their Facebook page called RelayForLifeLaois



See https://www.cancer.ie/ways-to-help/fundraise/relay-for-life