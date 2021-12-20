Search

20 Dec 2021

Death of well known Portlaoise jeweller

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

A well known Laois businessman who started a successful family jewellery business almost 60 years ago in Portlaoise, has passed away.

Des Browne from the Mountrath Road, Portlaoise died peacefully at home on Sunday, December 19.

He was the beloved husband of Catherine and the dearly loved father to Colm, Gerry, Ann-Marie. Margaret, Des, Helen, Dan and Eoin.

A cherished grandfather and great-grandfather, Des was predeceased by his first wife Mary and sister Gay.

His passing is deeply regretted also by his brother Cyril, sons in law, daughters in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

He will repose at Keegan's funeral home on Tuesday from 6.30pm, with rosary at 8pm. On Wednesday, removal from his residence, to arrive at SS Peter and Paul's Church, for 12 noon Mass to be viewed on the parish webcam.

Interment will follow afterwards in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery.

The public are asked to please observe government Covid guidelines and observe social distancing. The family wish to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time. House is strictly private.

