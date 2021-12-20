Search

20 Dec 2021

Path and cycleway suggested from Portlaoise to Rock of Dunamase

Path and cycleway suggested from Portlaoise to Rock of Dunamase

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

A cycle lane and footpath from Portlaoise to the Rock of Dunamase, is being suggested as a big tourism boost for Laois.

It is 8km from the town centre to the iconic Laois castle ruins, but at least some of it could be given a safe path, suggests Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald.

She tabled a motion to the December meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District, asking Laois County Council to consider the provision of a footpath/ cycle Lane on the main road at Ballyclyder on the Stradbally road. 

"I brought this up before. I think it's a huge opportunity for us. It's an area that's used for cycling and walking but there is actually no path, it's like a layby. If they put a path for families and people wanting to go out for a walk or a cycle it's ideal. and also for any visitors or tourists. It's really one area that I think we should make every effort we can," she said.

Big nitrous oxide drug and drink Covid-19 rave on Laois Offaly border

Ambulances called to the scene of the party which was attended by people from Dublin

Cllr Thomasina Connell supported the motion.

"I'm very keen to get cycleways all around Portlaoise and the extended urban area. There's so many people that would access the Rock of Dunamase if there was actually a cycle way. We're getting our carpark out there, there's some amendments to the road layout. But it's an excellent tourist attraction and if people could access it by bike, it would be a fantastic tourist attraction. 

The council said that several projects are on the way to improve paths and cycle lanes in Laois and this road will be included in a proposal to get funding. 

"The Council is currently progressing a targeted suite of projects within the Town of Portlaoise that will deliver considerable improvements to existing footpath / cycle facilities including on the N77 Abbeyleix Road, Father Brown Avenue, Dublin Road.

Fix road to Laois archery club requests 'Robin Hood' councillor

Additionally, the Council will be engaging with the National Transport Authority in early 2022 for the development of a Laois County Cycle Network Plan that will identify opportunities for the continued development and improvement of cycling infrastructure within the County and linking to adjoining counties. The proposal of this NoM will be included as part of this process," engineer Paul McLoughlin stated.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media