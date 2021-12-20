Path and cycleway suggested from Portlaoise to Rock of Dunamase

A cycle lane and footpath from Portlaoise to the Rock of Dunamase, is being suggested as a big tourism boost for Laois.

It is 8km from the town centre to the iconic Laois castle ruins, but at least some of it could be given a safe path, suggests Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald.

She tabled a motion to the December meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District, asking Laois County Council to consider the provision of a footpath/ cycle Lane on the main road at Ballyclyder on the Stradbally road.

"I brought this up before. I think it's a huge opportunity for us. It's an area that's used for cycling and walking but there is actually no path, it's like a layby. If they put a path for families and people wanting to go out for a walk or a cycle it's ideal. and also for any visitors or tourists. It's really one area that I think we should make every effort we can," she said.

Cllr Thomasina Connell supported the motion.

"I'm very keen to get cycleways all around Portlaoise and the extended urban area. There's so many people that would access the Rock of Dunamase if there was actually a cycle way. We're getting our carpark out there, there's some amendments to the road layout. But it's an excellent tourist attraction and if people could access it by bike, it would be a fantastic tourist attraction.

The council said that several projects are on the way to improve paths and cycle lanes in Laois and this road will be included in a proposal to get funding.

"The Council is currently progressing a targeted suite of projects within the Town of Portlaoise that will deliver considerable improvements to existing footpath / cycle facilities including on the N77 Abbeyleix Road, Father Brown Avenue, Dublin Road.

Additionally, the Council will be engaging with the National Transport Authority in early 2022 for the development of a Laois County Cycle Network Plan that will identify opportunities for the continued development and improvement of cycling infrastructure within the County and linking to adjoining counties. The proposal of this NoM will be included as part of this process," engineer Paul McLoughlin stated.