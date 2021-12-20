Search

20 Dec 2021

Fix road to Laois archery club requests 'Robin Hood' councillor

Archer at Laois Archery Club

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

The road leading to Laois Archery Club should be resurfaced, a Portlaoise councillor says.

Dubbed 'Robin Hood' by a colleague after his motion was tabled, Cllr Willie Aird is asking the council to support the activity club.

"Any and everybody is out there enjoying that facility. There are a lot of people out there involved in it. They are doing very well and I want to say well done and keep up the good work," he said.

His motion asking for the Clonkeen road in Portlaoise to be resurfaced as far as the archery club, was tabled to the December meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District.

Laois County Council area engineer Wes Wilkinson agreed to consider the works.

"This location has been examined and will be considered for inclusion in the 2022 Annual Roadworks Programme ," he said.

It was quick witted Cllr Noel Tuohy who conferred the new title on Cllr Aird.

"We will call you Robin Hood from now on," he said.

Laois Archery is a club for beginners and experienced archers, both adults and children, based in Portlaoise.

