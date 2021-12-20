IN PICTURES: Ambulance needed at drug and drink session that littered Laois amenity

Shocking photographs have emerged of the aftermath of a drink and drugs filled party in a Laois nature amenity.

An ambulance had to be called to the scene, according to a local councillor.

Empty bottles and nitrous oxide canisters were strewn all around the grounds of the Derryounce Lakes and Woodlands in Portarlington.

The chairperson of the Derryounce committee Cllr Aidan Mullins shared the photos with a stinging comment online.

"Another bunch of morons left this disgusting mess behind them in Derryounce over the weekend. As can be seen from the photos, they were taking more than drink. An ambulance had to be called out there during the night. Our volunteers were left to clean up after these sh**heads," he said.

The volunteers look after Derryounce on behalf of Portarlington Community Development Association, who posted a thank you to those who helped to clean up the mess.

"We think some people cannot appreciate the hard work which has been done in Derryounce walk. One of our follower let us know that they couldn't believe what they saw. They did return and spent a couple of hours clearing up. So much appreciation for our followers but would be nice if we all look after for place which is done for whole community. Thank you," the groups said on their social media page Love Port.

The incident took place over the weekend of December 17 to 19.

The gas canisters photographed are normally used in the food business and in dentistry.

The HSE has said however that they are being inhaled as a psychoactive substance, better known as “laughing gas” or “whippets.”

The range of effects, according to drugs.ie include a euphoric feeling, but also potential hallucinations, headaches, blurred vision, disorientation, irritation in the respiratory system, nausea, paranoia and many other negative outcomes as far as sudden death in serious cases.