Portlaoise housing estate residents' urgent call for streetlights

Residents in a housing estate in Portlaoise urgently need more streetlights to walk safely, a councillor has said.

All of the town's older yellow streetlights are being swapped for low energy directional LED bulbs.

However they cast less light outward, and residents say that even the Gardaí suggested they need more streetlights.

The residents of The Grange, on the Borris Road have contacted Portlaoise councillors to request more light.

Portlaoise Cllr Thomasina Connell tabled a motion to the December meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District on their behalf.

She requests Laois County Council to "erect additional lighting at the Grange, Borris Road, Portlaoise as a matter of urgency".

"I was contacted by the residents. I think most of us were. They are just looking for extra lighting there. I know there's a lot of people that seek extra lighting. We probably need to seek a funding stream from national Government for lighting, because wherever you go and ask for it, somebody says 'well it's not this fund and it's not that fund and you can pay for it yourself'," she said.

Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald seconded the motion.

"I met with the residents and I had some discretionary money left and I have two lights allocated for The Grange. I'm delighted to be able to say that. It is an area that needs lighting. I know everyone is concerned about The Grange. We all got letters," she said.

Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley said that the Gardaí had suggested extra streetlighting to improve security.

"I also met the residents but I had no funds left this year from my discretionary funding. It's the new lights that are being rolled out that are unfortunately causing concerns for some people. The residents did say that they had engaged with the Community Gardaí and that they had suggested that the lights needed to be improved.

In reply, engineer Farhan Nasiem said "There is one additional light required and will be installed in the Grange".