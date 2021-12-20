Search

20 Dec 2021

Portlaoise housing estate residents' urgent call for streetlights

Portlaoise housing estate residents' urgent call for streetlights

The Grange estate entrance in Portlaoise. Photo: Google Maps

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

Residents in a housing estate in Portlaoise urgently need more streetlights to walk safely, a councillor has said.

All of the town's older yellow streetlights are being swapped for low energy directional LED bulbs.

However they cast less light outward, and residents say that even the Gardaí suggested they need more streetlights.

The residents of The Grange, on the Borris Road have contacted Portlaoise councillors to request more light.

Portlaoise Cllr Thomasina Connell tabled a motion to the December meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District on their behalf.

She requests Laois County Council to "erect additional lighting at the Grange, Borris Road, Portlaoise as a matter of urgency".

Schooltime parking prevented ambulance accessing Laois nursing home

"I was contacted by the residents. I think most of us were. They are just looking for extra lighting there. I know there's a lot of people that seek extra lighting. We probably need to seek a funding stream from national Government for lighting, because wherever you go and ask for it, somebody says 'well it's not this fund and it's not that fund and you can pay for it yourself'," she said.

Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald seconded the motion.

"I met with the residents and I had some discretionary money left and I have two lights allocated for The Grange. I'm delighted to be able to say that. It is an area that needs lighting. I know everyone is concerned about The Grange. We all got letters," she said.

Fix road to Laois archery club requests 'Robin Hood' councillor

Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley said that the Gardaí had suggested extra streetlighting to improve security.

"I also met the residents but I had no funds left this year from my discretionary funding. It's the new lights that are being rolled out that are unfortunately causing concerns for some people. The residents did say that they had  engaged with the Community Gardaí and that they had suggested that the lights needed to be improved. 

In reply, engineer Farhan Nasiem said "There is one additional light required  and will be installed in the Grange".

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media