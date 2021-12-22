Search

22 Dec 2021

Ambitions plan for Emo Court cottages is cash dependent due to 'major intervention' needed

New plans to restore empty cottages at Emo Court in Laois

Emo Court, Laois

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

Empty cottages in Emo Court could be occupied by artists if they are restored according to the Office of Public Works.

The Office of Public Works (OPW) Minister of State Patrick O'Donovan gave an update on the vacant houses in the state owned Emo Court to Laois Minister of State Sean Fleming.

The reply says that empty workmen's cottages are currently being used for storage but could have a creative future. 

"The unoccupied properties at Emo Court are currently being used for storage of items/artefacts from the main house as OPW undertakes a significant project to refurbish the basement, ground and first floors of the House, an investment in the order of €2 million which is grant-funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development.

"The two cottages are in a condition where they could not be made habitable without major intervention. The Gamekeeper’s Cottage would require more extensive work in order to be habitable. All buildings are being heated to preserve the building fabric, have security and fire alarms and are continuously monitored to prevent deterioration," the letter states.

Laois to get 35 new houses for homeless people with complex needs

Laois people can give themselves life saving booster gift this Christmas

Covid-19 booster clinic for Laois and the midlands

Minister O'Donovan said the OPW hope to restore them if Government foots the cost.

"When works have been completed on the main house, OPW intends to advance a programme of works to refurbish the lodges and cottages, subject to the availability of funding. We are developing plans for their long-term use specifically for artist residencies to support future cultural programming at Emo Court," the OPW state.

Minister of State Fleming said he looked forward to the new artist residencies being brought into use in due course.

All in all, this represents a substantial level of current investment and future plans by the Government for Emo Court which is so important from a historical , community and tourism potential point of view.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media