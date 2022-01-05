Search

05 Jan 2022

Laois communities near contentious substation invited to workshop on EirGrid grants

A Laois community workshop is planned next week by EirGrid, to help local groups near a planned substation to fill out applications for cash from its benefit fund.

There is an initial €204,600 on offer to community groups and not-for-profit organisations by the national electricity grid operator.

EirGrid is building a €110 million substation with reinforced power lines from Kilkenny to Laois.

Communities adjacent to the Laois-Kilkenny reinforcement scheme are being encouraged to attend the virtual workshop via Zoom on Tuesday, January 11 at 7pm. The workshop is facilitated by external community consultant John Warren.

The €204,600 available represents 40 percent of the overall fund which opened for applications in November.

The substation plan is not wanted by some concerned local residents, with a site protest ongoing for several years by the Ratheniska, Timahoe, Spink Action Group.  Their concerns were raised at a Laois County Council meeting last month by councillors. Read more below this story. 

EirGrid Chief Infrastructure Officer Michael Mahon said they want communities to benefit from the fund.

“EirGrid listens and responds and we are conscious that communities and groups may need extra supports, that is why we are putting these in place to ensure applicants have the best chance possible of being successful in the process.”

“We encourage groups who wish to apply for funding to attend this workshop where all aspects of the application process will be explained. EirGrid is transforming the power system for future generations and with this funding we also want to make sure communities benefit into the future, in tandem with grid developments,” added Mahon.

A one-to-one clinic will also be available on January 12 where groups can seek specific advice about the application process.

