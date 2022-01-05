Copper thieves target Mount Lucas bog windfarm near Laois border

Bord na Móna wind farm at Mount Lucas in Offaly
Large amounts of valuable copper wire and copper clips have been reported stolen from a windfarm near the Laois border.
The Laois Offaly Garda Division is investigating the theft which took place some time over the New Year, between December 29 and Tuesday, January 4.
They say that a "large amount" of copper wire and these unique copper clips (below) were taken.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600 or 1800 666 111
