Search

05 Jan 2022

Green light for 58 new homes beside Portarlington train station

portarlington

Green light for 58 new homes beside Portarlington train station

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

A new housing development has been green lit for Portarlington that is sure to attract more Dublin commuters as well as local buyers.

Over half of the 58 dwellings approved will have only one or two bedrooms, with the developer saying they will suit older persons, starter families and first time buyers. 

Laois County Council has approved permission to Werdna Ltd. to build the 58 new homes on Station Road, on a former "brownfield" industrial site next to the Odlums roundabout. 

The site is between Railway Mews, Station Road, Canal Road, and next to Portarlington GAA grounds. 

The development will have 30 two storey houses, with six of those having two bedrooms and 24 having three bedrooms.

Copper thieves target Mount Lucas bog windfarm near Laois border

It will have 28 single and two storey "own door" duplex apartments. Of these, 24 will have one bedroom and four will have two bedrooms, with a total area of 4,477 sqm. The apartments will have shared green spaces. 

It will have 86 car spaces, almost half of them with electric charging points, and 30 bike spaces. 

Five of the homes will be given to Laois County Council for social tenants under a Part V agreement. 

The developer must remove asbestos from a shop and office unit on the site. 

IN PICTURES: Portlaoise Main Street stars in Laois 'townie' wedding

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media