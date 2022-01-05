Green light for 58 new homes beside Portarlington train station

A new housing development has been green lit for Portarlington that is sure to attract more Dublin commuters as well as local buyers.

Over half of the 58 dwellings approved will have only one or two bedrooms, with the developer saying they will suit older persons, starter families and first time buyers.

Laois County Council has approved permission to Werdna Ltd. to build the 58 new homes on Station Road, on a former "brownfield" industrial site next to the Odlums roundabout.

The site is between Railway Mews, Station Road, Canal Road, and next to Portarlington GAA grounds.

The development will have 30 two storey houses, with six of those having two bedrooms and 24 having three bedrooms.

It will have 28 single and two storey "own door" duplex apartments. Of these, 24 will have one bedroom and four will have two bedrooms, with a total area of 4,477 sqm. The apartments will have shared green spaces.

It will have 86 car spaces, almost half of them with electric charging points, and 30 bike spaces.

Five of the homes will be given to Laois County Council for social tenants under a Part V agreement.

The developer must remove asbestos from a shop and office unit on the site.