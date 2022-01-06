Search

06 Jan 2022

LISTEN: Laois radio presenter Ann-Marie Kelly's RTÉ interview with The Sawdoctors

Ann-Marie Kelly with The Sawdoctors

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

Award winning Laois radio presenter Ann-Marie Kelly had the whole country reminiscing about the 90's in her brilliant Sawdoctors interview on RTÉ Radio 1 on New Year's Day.

'I Want My Old Job Back' celebrated the 30th anniversary of the Galway band's debut album.

Ann-Marie gathered Davy and Leo for a reunion with the other original members in Tuam for the first time in years, as they looked back on the phenomenal success of songs like N17 and I Useta Love Her and Red Cortina. 

She describes it below.

"A proper knees up - trip down memory lane, as we get the lads back together after 2 decades, to talk about their debut 'If this is Rock 'n' Roll, I want my old job back" which is 30 years old. And there's even talk of the shams getting back together again! ...."stone walls and the grass is green."

"Big Credit to Ollie Jennings, Martina Mc Glynn Stewart Quinn for making this happen," the DJ added. 

You can listen back on the entire interview by clicking on the photo below. 

