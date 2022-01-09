Delight as tractor run hits €10,000 target for Laois Hospice

Tractor Runs are a favourite over Christmas for rural Laois dwellers, and one has met a huge target for Laois cancer services.

The Tom Kinsella Memorial Christmas Convoy took place on St Stephen's Day from Ballyroan GAA club.

It is organised by Ballyroan Vintage Club and Knock Mens Shed and Vintage Club. They did not charge an entry fee for tractors, trucks and vintage cars, instead asking for donations for Laois Hospice's Home Care Team, with soup and sambos enjoyed after the run in Whelans, Ballyroan.

There was a huge turnout to the event. The organisers also held a big raffle this year giving away €1,750 in prizes which got great support also.

They had set an ambitious target to raise of €10,000 for Laois Hospice, who provide vital palliative care and home supports to Laois people at the end of life stage from cancer.

Anne O'Rourke, Secretary of Ballyroan Vintage Club has confirmed their success.

"We are delighted to say we reached the target of €10,000 for Laois Hospice. We would like to thank all who were involved in making it the most successful road run we have had, the organisers from both Ballyroan Vintage Club and Knock Mens Shed and Vintage Club.

"A special thanks to all who took part on the run and who bought tickets. And congratulations to our prized winners €1000 Michael Dalton, €500 Aisling Keyes, €250 Kieran Brophy," she said.

A formal cheque presentation will be made to Laois Hospice in the coming weeks.



