11 Jan 2022

New pedestrian crossing for busy Laois village 'fantastic' for children

Pat O'Neill with his children Eerin, Orna, Ava making use of the new pedestrian crossing

Conor Ganly

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A new pedestrian crossing will be installed this year in Killeen with new signs also on the way according to Laois County Council.

The pledges were given to Cllr Aisling Moran, Fine Gael, who was also told the speed limits through the village would also be reviewed.

Cllr Moran raised the issue at a recent Graiguecullen Portarlington Municipal District meeting.

She tabled a motion calling on the Council do a speed limit review on the road coming from

Barrowhouse into Maganey, and to erect Gateway signage coming into Killeen from Maganey, to help slow traffic coming into the village.

She also proposed a pedestrian crossing before the school to facilitate and make it safer for

children crossing into the school, community hall and playground”.

Philip McVeigh, Senior Executive Engineer, replied that the this road (L-3976) from Barrowhouse to Maganey is a local primary route and will be referred for inclusion in the next

speed limit review.

He also outlined what steps would be taken in the shorter term.

“In order to help reduce speed, the Council will arrange for Gateway signage to be installed on the R429 approach to Killeen (Maganey side). The Council will arrange for a new pedestrian crossing with traffic lights to be installed near the bridge in Killeen, in the New Year,” he told the December meeting.

Cllr Moran welcomed the measures as an alternative to ramps. She said the pedestrian would be fantastic for children.

She hoped that the speed review should consider a 50 km limit as there are houses on the road.

The issue was raised at the December meeting of the Municipal District.

