Zero court convictions for litter issued in Laois last year

While litter and dumping continues to be a worsening problem for Laois, there were no court convictions issued in the county last year.

Laois County Council has revealed the statistics as it prepares to pass a new three year litter management plan.

Covid restrictions and the current legal problem preventing use of CCTV cameras may have impacted the numbers.

Last year 66 fines were issued in Laois, with no convictions. In 2020 there were 180 fines issued and two convictions. In 2019 there were 142 fines and six convictions, while back in 2018, 119 fines were issued and there were 10 convictions.

The CCTV cameras will return, Laois County Council says.

"When appropriate legislation is enacted, CCTV cameras will be deployed throughout the county to deter illegal dumping and littering in litter blackspots in both rural and urban areas. CCTV surveillance will be used as a deterrant in boglands, forests and woodlands. Litter fines will be issued when evidence permits".

Most of the litter dumped in Laois is packaging, at 42.9%. The next biggest culprit is cigarette waste at 32.8%.

Illegal dumping cleanups increased every year during the last plan. In 2018 they cleared 190 tonnes from the countryside. In 2019 it was 215 tonnes. In 2020 it increased to 235 tonnes and in 2021 (up to October) it had reached 250 tonnes.

The plan says that litter in Laois is a "significant environmental concern".

It sets out steps to tackle the ongoing problem, involving prevention, enforcement of laws including fines from €150 on-the spot, up to €15 million for large-scale dumping conviction, investigation of complaints, working in partnership with community volunteers, and raising awareness.

"Littering is current. It is present and ongoing. It is the collective responsibility of all living, working and visiting county Laois to protect our environment now and for future generations. Starting today," the document states.

It proposes ways to address "the negative impacts of litter on our county", by enforcing laws, maintaining public areas, and education. It defines litter as any item not disposed of correctly, from a cigarette butt and dog waste to large scale dumping.

The Laois Litter Management Plan for 2022 to 2024 will close its public consultation period on Thursday, January 20.

The litter hotline is 1800 323230.