20 Jan 2022

Rural Laois bridge near Heywood Gardens 'appears unsafe'

Rural Laois bridge near Heywood Gardens 'appears unsafe'

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

20 Jan 2022

The possibly dangerous condition of a public bridge over a river in Laois has been alerted to Laois County Council.

This rural bridge with wire fencing and wooden supports is on a local road in Cloghone near Ballinakill and the famous Heywood Gardens.

A safety audit and work has been requested, by Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley in a motion to the January meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District.

She says that the council took the road and bridge in charge, but describes it as being in "a dreadful state".

"It must be last year since we had a look at this laneway. It is in a dreadful state, possibly the worst I've seen. I acknowledge that the council left chippings for local people to spread but it has got very bad since then. 

"The bridge is the main concern as well. It is used by farming machinery and cars. The bridge to me appears to me to be unsafe," Cllr Dwane Stanley said. 

She has also requested that Cloghoge Lane be included in the roads programme for resurfacing. 

In response, Laois County Council has agreed to examine the local County road L77973 and consider it for works under the 2022 Roads Programme. They say that the bridge on the L77972 road will be inspected in the coming weeks.

