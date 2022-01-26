Laois graphic design duo raise over €2,000 for mental health centre

A young Laois design company managed to raise over €2,000 for a local mental health charity last Christmas.

Katie Kindlon & Helen Flynn of Gló Design designed and sold community calendars in aid of SOSAD Laois.

They were delighted this week to present the money to the charity who have a counselling centre in Portlaoise.

"We managed to raise a total of €2,111.33 for the the amazing cause which we presented today to Christy Bannon and Marie Tuohy of the SOSAD Laois committee.

"We want to thank every single person who donated or purchased a calendar along with all the local businesses who went out of their way to help.

"A massive thanks to everyone who supported us, without them this wouldn’t have been possible," the young women said.

The SOSAD Laois office opened on the Abbeyleix Road in Portlaoise last Autumn, funded by local donations. They are part of SOSAD Ireland, a non-profit organisation that provides free counselling services to people who are suffering with Suicidal Ideation, Self Harming, Depression, Stress & Anxiety or if people simply need to talk.

Call them on 083 029 1706 or see https://sosadireland.ie/