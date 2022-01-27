Search

27 Jan 2022

Green Party wants to take a Portlaoise seat on Laois County Council

New representative targeting Local Elections in 2024

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

27 Jan 2022 11:53 AM

The Laois Offaly branch of the Green Party has selected a new representative for the Portlaoise local electoral area who is aiming to take a seat on Laois County Council at the next Local Elections.

A Laois-native living in Ballinakill, Rosie Palmer, is Parliamentary Assistant to Minister Pippa Hackett. She joins John Holland, the party’s representative in Portarlington-Graiguecullen.

“Coming from a rural part of the Midlands has made me very aware of what we, as a rural population, need as we make our transition to climate neutrality,” she says.

She added: “I’m looking forward to working with the local communities here to achieve that in a way that is fair and beneficial to everyone”.

A statement from the party said Rosie is passionate about the area in which she lives. They say She plays and coaches with the Portlaoise Rugby Club and is actively volunteering in her local community. Her background is in social policy and human rights and she has an interest in addressing climate change from a human rights perspective.

“Climate change effects most those who are least responsible for it so we need to ensure that our response to climate change addresses that inequality. We need to build a world where justice, equality and sustainability is at the forefront, ” she says.

The statement said Minister Pippa Hackett is thrilled that Ms Palmer had been selected as the local area rep for the Portlaoise. The Senator said her colleague wants to represent the Portlaoise Municipal District in County Hall.

“Rosie is embedded in her community in Laois and is passionate about improving quality of life for the people there. We have so few women in politics, particularly in rural constituencies, and I know, first hand, how challenging that is. I’m looking forward to working with her for the Portlaoise area, and to her taking a seat on Laois County Council in 2024,” said Minister Hackett.

At the recent AGM of the Laois-Offaly Green Party, Councillor Mark Hackett, who represents the Edenderry electoral area on the Offaly County Council, was  re-elected as chairperson.

Addressing the AGM, he spoke about the injustice of climate change and the social injustice that exists within our communities. He welcomed new members, and new officers to their roles saying that he was delighted to see Rosie Palmer selected as the Local Area Rep for Portlaoise.

 

