Death of woman Laois farm under workplace investigation

Health and Safety Authority investigates farm accidents
The Health and Safety Authority has confirmed that an investigation is underway into the death of a woman on a farm in Laois.
The woman in her 60s died on the property in Clonenagh near Mountrath at 5pm on Monday, January 31. Emergency services attended including Gardaí who preserved the scene and notified the HSA.
The Authority, which investigates serious workplace accidents, confirmed its involvement to the Leinster Express.
"The HSA is aware of this incident, and the matter is currently under investigation. As such, no further details are available at this time," said the brief statement.
The authority confirmed that there were 10 farming related fatalities in 2021.
