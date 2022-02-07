Search

08 Feb 2022

Huge sum raised by Laois Macra club's truck and tractor run for cancer support

Mountmellick Macra's Christmas Light Up Truck & Tractor Run Fundraiser for the Cuisle Centre. Photo: Denis Byrne

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

07 Feb 2022 2:23 PM

Laois roads were lit up with a glorious Christmas Truck and Tractor run last December, the first one held by Mountmellick Macra club.

The Light Up Truck and Tractor Run was watched by hundreds of people and toured as far as Portlaoise and Killeigh, and aimed to raise money for the Cuisle Cancer Support Centre for Laois.

The club has just announced the huge sum raised for the local charity, and it is over €14,000.

Chris Joyce is chairperson of the club.

"The committee were delighted with the huge turnout of supporters, not only in Mountmellick, but in the various towns and villages that the parade of vehicles passed through.

"Special word of thanks to the generosity of participants and to all those who made donations. The Committee are delighted to be able to make such a large donation to this very worthy cause," Chris said.

Members of the organising committee presented their partner charity, the Cuisle Centre, with a cheque for €14,096 on Sunday 6 February 2022.  

Members were also given a tour of the warm and welcoming centre which is beside Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise.

Accepting the cheque were Board Members from the Cuisle Centre and members of the organising committee.

The Cuisle Centre acknowledged the substantial donation and informed the committee that the funds would be used for patient care and therapies.

