Search

08 Feb 2022

Laois farmers to again be allowed burn bushes after Department u-turn

Farmers to again be allowed bush burning confirms Department of Environment

Burning of green agricultural trimmings.

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

07 Feb 2022 6:23 PM

Farmers in Laois and around Ireland are again to be permitted to burn piles of green waste, after the Department of the Environment relented to again give an exemption to the otherwise illegal act.

A spokesperson for the Department confirmed the news to the Leinster Express, saying "Regulations to extend the exemption until 1st January 2023 will be published in the coming days".

Laois councillor had demanded the law be again exempted for farmers to clear their lands this spring.

Cllr Willie Aird said that ending the permit was "political suicide" by Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue, while Laois County Council confirmed that if Laois farmers all brought their trimmed green waste to Kyletalesha for composting that the facility would be "completely overwhelmed".  Read below. 

Laois councillors demand amnesty on sudden ban of agricultural burning

The spokesperson outlined why outdoor burning is generally against the law. 

“Under the Waste Management (Prohibition of Waste Disposal by Burning) Regulations 2009, the burning of household, garden, commercial or industrial waste is not permitted.”

“Previously, an exemption under the legislation had been provided for the burning of green waste generated by agricultural purposes. The burning of green waste is a matter of concern and leads to localised air pollution. More broadly, health problems associated with air pollution are widely known and acknowledged.”

Laois GAA club set for big celebration of hurling championship win

The exemption has been repeatedly given for agricultural use.

“The sunset clause in the Regulations, whereby the granting of exemptions would come to a definite end at a specified time, has been extended on four different occasions in the past. It was not envisaged that the exemption would continue indefinitely. The most recent exemption, under the legislation, expired on the 1st January, 2022.”

However alternatives are to be discussed, between the departments of Minister for the Environment Eamonn Ryan, and Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue.

15 year old Laois boy making incredible outdoor fire pits

“Discussions between officials from the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications and the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine will commence – to examine alternative options to the practice of burning of this waste.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media