Reknowned Laois musician with Chieftains returns to give free concert

Laois music lovers are in for a special treat this February, when one of the county's finest musicians returns home for a free concert.

Harpist Triona Marshall from Mountmellick who plays with The Chieftans will bring another famous Irish musician, Martin Tourish to Mountmellick Arts Centre for a free afternoon performance on Sunday, February 20.

Triona Marshall is well-known for her career with The Chieftains, as well as performing in a solo capacity and in many other notable collaborations. Triona was principal Harpist with The RTÉ National Concert Orchestra for many years.

Martin Tourish is well-known as a virtuoso piano accordionist with Donegal Trad Supergroup, Altan.

Martin and Triona have toured regularly together, but this free concert is a unique opportunity to hear the duo perform in Laois.

This special concert in Mountmellick will include Martin’s recent collaborative composition with the Music Generation Laois Trad Orchestra, ‘The Impossible Dream.’ A suite of music inspired by the achievements of Portlaoise Aviator, James Fitzmaurice, who was part of the first transatlantic flight from East to West in 1928.

Over 30 musicians will take to the stage of The Mountmellick Community Arts Centre to perform ‘The Impossible Dream.’

Also joining this musical feast, are The Harpettes, a young harp group from Co. Laois, featuring lots of young Mountmellick harpers.

This programme of music was curated by Siobhan Buckley, Music Generation Laois Harp Tutor and Director of the Music Generation Laois Trad Orchestra.

As part of the programme of events for re:CENTRING Mountmellick, outreach music concerts will also take place in local schools. A very special collaboration with the Mountmellick Yarn Bombers will also be on display.

In the Open/Faoin Spéir is a special funding scheme developed in response to the COVID-19 crisis to bring a renewed spirit of optimism and confidence in a fulsome return to the arts.

re: CENTRING is a county wide arts initiative developed by Dunamaise Arts Centre, in partnership Music Generation Laois and Laois Arts Office and is funded by the Arts Council Ireland’s In the Open / Faoin Spéir programme and Laois County Council.

For further details, contact Music Generation Laois, mgl@loetb.ie or call 057 8681782.

Concert details: No advance booking required. Masks must be worn in the auditorium. No Covid certs required in line with Government advice. Come early to avoid disappointment.