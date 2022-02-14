Laois 'Unsung Hero' award winner to make Down Syndrome Field of Dreams a reality

Michael O’Gorman from Abbeyleix won the Unsung Hero award, for his years of volunteer work to support the Laois branch of Down Syndrome Ireland. With his wife Mary and son Eoin they watched the awards at home, with Eoin taking his dad out for a quiet celebratory pint afterwards.

“It’s not just an award for myself, Mary has been a constant support backing me all the time, the more time I give to that, the less to her. Eoin is thrilled,” Michael told the Leinster Express.

“It is great for Eoin and the rest of the members. It gives me a lot of satisfaction just to help and support them. People with intellectual disabilities teach you the real value of life, it’s not about big houses or cars, they care about individuals. If one of them is upset none of them are happy until that one gets back on track,” he said.

He was nominated by Vice chairperson Margaret Miron. The Laois branch also came second in the social inclusion category this year, having won that award last year.

“It motivates you. The community and voluntary awards are a fantastic thing. An awful lot of people do a lot of work that goes unrecognised,” he said.

The ‘field of dreams' he is working towards is similar to those in other counties. It will offer employment training for Laois people with Down Syndrome to become fully paid members of the workforce in their communities, living their lives as independently as possible. The dream is a big step closer now, with a lease recently agreed for the 4 acre site offered in 2018 by Laois County Council, beside Abbeyleix Fire Station.

“We are looking at marking out and fencing off the site now, and we plan to put an initial modular building there with a training room, kitchen and toilet. Then after that we plan polytunnels for horticulture. We will be applying for Just Transition funding and we have support from politicians on that,” Michael said.

He said the award is a motivation but the real spur for him are the members of Down Syndrome Ireland Laois branch.

"They are a fantastic group of lads, you can never do enough for them,” Michael said.