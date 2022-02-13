Search

13 Feb 2022

Laois school launches spinning competition to fund new outdoor gym

Laois school launches spinning competition to fund outdoor gym

Portlaoise College and parents launch Spin for the Outdoor Gym

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

13 Feb 2022 10:53 AM

Portlaoise College and their parents council have launched a new school fundraiser to create a wheelchair accessible outdoor gym.

Spin for the Outdoor Gym aims to fund a new gym that can be used for PE classes and during lunch times.

To celebrate the multicultural secondary school's 33 nationalities in its student population, each class will take turns to cycle 'through' a country, covering over 2000KM over 4 days from March 22 to 25.

Laois secondary school to hold formal Spring Ball with dress code

Family and friends of current students of Portlaoise College are invited to donate through a dedicated gofundme account. Link below story. 

If you are sponsoring a student please write down their name and class when donating to contribute towards student prizes.

There are some great prizes on offer for the students who spin the hardest.

The tutor class that raises the most will earn a class day trip to Castlecomer Discovery Park.

Other prizes include an outdoor pursuit day trip, a class trip to SuperMacs and there is a great prize for the individual student who raises the most money, a HP Laptop.

Lucky Laois jackpot winner in Portlaoise Lotto

Portlaoise College principal is Noel Daly.

“As part of our inclusive ethos and to combat the negative effects of Covid 19 we decided to organise a fundraiser that brings students together in a positive way, celebrating the diverse cultures at Portlaoise College while working as one for the betterment of the school community,” he said.

Parent’s Council chairperson is Sinead Walsh.

“This is an excellent fundraising idea. The Outdoor Gym will complement the excellent extra-curricular programmes at Portlaoise College and will last for future generations,” she said.

See Portlaoise College's Spin for an Outdoor Gym fundraiser here. 

Laois secondary school welcomes new puppy to class

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media