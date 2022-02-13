Laois school launches spinning competition to fund new outdoor gym

Portlaoise College and their parents council have launched a new school fundraiser to create a wheelchair accessible outdoor gym.

Spin for the Outdoor Gym aims to fund a new gym that can be used for PE classes and during lunch times.

To celebrate the multicultural secondary school's 33 nationalities in its student population, each class will take turns to cycle 'through' a country, covering over 2000KM over 4 days from March 22 to 25.

Family and friends of current students of Portlaoise College are invited to donate through a dedicated gofundme account. Link below story.

If you are sponsoring a student please write down their name and class when donating to contribute towards student prizes.

There are some great prizes on offer for the students who spin the hardest.

The tutor class that raises the most will earn a class day trip to Castlecomer Discovery Park.

Other prizes include an outdoor pursuit day trip, a class trip to SuperMacs and there is a great prize for the individual student who raises the most money, a HP Laptop.

Portlaoise College principal is Noel Daly.

“As part of our inclusive ethos and to combat the negative effects of Covid 19 we decided to organise a fundraiser that brings students together in a positive way, celebrating the diverse cultures at Portlaoise College while working as one for the betterment of the school community,” he said.

Parent’s Council chairperson is Sinead Walsh.

“This is an excellent fundraising idea. The Outdoor Gym will complement the excellent extra-curricular programmes at Portlaoise College and will last for future generations,” she said.

See Portlaoise College's Spin for an Outdoor Gym fundraiser here.