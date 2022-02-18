Search

18 Feb 2022

Decision announced on future of Laois town's Scarecrow Festival

Picture by Durrow Scarecrow Festival on Facebook.

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

18 Feb 2022 2:53 PM

A decision has been announced today on the future of a beloved Laois festival.

The local Durrow community in Laois met last night to review whether to again hold their nationally reknowed Scarecrow Festival.

The festival takes place over a week and relies on local community volunteers and businesses to put in tireless hours of work to run.

It features hundreds of fun and artistic scarecrows in a trail around the town competing for big prizes, as well as a 'scarecrow village' that offers stalls and family fun games.  

It was cancelled for the past two years thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The good news - you could say white smoke given the above photograph - is that a festival will again take place this summer.

The committee made this announcement on Friday, February 18.

"Confirmed. Sunday 24th July - Monday 1st August. Looking forward to seeing you in Durrow again"

