Decision announced on future of Laois town's Scarecrow Festival

Picture by Durrow Scarecrow Festival on Facebook.
A decision has been announced today on the future of a beloved Laois festival.
The local Durrow community in Laois met last night to review whether to again hold their nationally reknowed Scarecrow Festival.
The festival takes place over a week and relies on local community volunteers and businesses to put in tireless hours of work to run.
It features hundreds of fun and artistic scarecrows in a trail around the town competing for big prizes, as well as a 'scarecrow village' that offers stalls and family fun games.
It was cancelled for the past two years thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The good news - you could say white smoke given the above photograph - is that a festival will again take place this summer.
The committee made this announcement on Friday, February 18.
"Confirmed. Sunday 24th July - Monday 1st August. Looking forward to seeing you in Durrow again"
